Armenian-German relations are developing dynamically. PM Pashinyan receives the delegation of state of Saxony-Anhalt

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the Landtag of the state of Saxony-Anhalt of the Federal Republic of Germany Gunnar Schellenberger and the delegation led by him.

The Prime Minister emphasized the fact of the dynamic development of Armenian-German relations at different levels, which is evidenced by the recent frequent mutual official visits and active contacts. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the decentralized cooperation with the States of Germany, which complements and enriches the interstate partnership.

The President of the Landtag of Saxony-Anhalt also noted the high level of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the readiness to implement new joint projects. According to him, it is for this purpose that the delegation led by him has visited Armenia, with which friendship and mutually beneficial partnership has a history of 10-years.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to cooperation between Armenia and Saxony-Anhalt, exchanging views on perspectives for cooperation in the spheres of science, education, culture, technologies, as well as in food processing, water resources and solid waste management, and agriculture. The Prime Minister highlighted the upcoming signing of the memorandum of cooperation with Armavir Province and offered to consider the possibility of organizing mutual visits of business circles, which will give an opportunity to exchange experience and development vision. Gunnar Schellenberger welcomed the idea, saying that the proposals of the Armenian side will be presented to the interested circles.

In the context of strengthening humanitarian ties, the sides referred to "Armenia Day" event planned in the Landtag on November 17, 2022. According to Gunnar Schellenberger, it is the first of its kind, and Armenia was chosen as a friendly and democratic country. The President of the Landtag also highlighted the activities of the "Mesrop" Armenian studies center at the Martin Luther University in the city of Halle in Saxony-Anhalt.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for continuous efforts in the Saxony-Anhalt state aimed at raising awareness of Armenian culture and the development of Armenian studies and emphasized that democratic values are one of the most important pillars of the relations between the two countries.