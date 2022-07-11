Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament pays tribute at Eternal Flame of Victory Memorial in Krasnoyarsk

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The 35th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of Russia was held in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Before the beginning of the meeting, the Co-Chairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee, Hakob Arshakyan and Yuri Vorobyov, accompanied by the members of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation , laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Victory Memorial.