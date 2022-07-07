Number of people applying for Armenian citizenship greatly increased, Deputy Police Chief says

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Number of people applying for Armenian citizenship has drastically increased in the past two months, Deputy Police Chief Ara Fidanyan said during the Parliament’s debate of the bill on making changes and amendments to the Law on Citizenship of Armenia.

He said that the number of people applying for identification card has also greatly increased.

He stated that the bill aims at expanding the circle of persons getting citizenship in facilitated procedures, which will have their major contribution in a number of fields. “Due to well-known reasons, the number of those applying for Armenian citizenship, as well as the number of those applying for passport and identification card of Armenia have reached incredible high volumes in the past 2months”, he said.

In 2021, 98,635 citizens received ID cards, whereas in the first half of 2022 the number of these people is already reaching 105,169. The number of people who got citizenship for providing exclusive services has also greatly increased because in 2021 their number was 9, but in the first half of 2022 it is already 14.

The Parliament adopted the bill with 58 votes in favor.