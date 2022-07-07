Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to resign – media

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is going to resign, British media report.

Sky News reports Johnson will make a statement to the country today.

Johnson will continue fulfilling the duties of PM until new PM is elected.








