American company Align Technology opens office in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Align Technology, an American manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and the Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, opened office in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan.

The company has around 22,500 employees globally. It has transferred some of its staffers from Moscow to Yerevan, but there are currently 32 vacant positions in the Yerevan office.