President Vahagn Khachaturyan receives Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. On June 30, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the Governor on assuming the post and wished him fruitful work.

Governor Robert Ghukasyan presented to the President the overall situation in the region, as well as the sectoral programs being currently implemented in Syunik. The Governor provided details on the progress of implemented initiatives and approved programs aimed at improving the daily lives of Syunik residents carried out together with the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Haykak Arshamyan, director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, was also present at the meeting.