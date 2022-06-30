Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June 2022

Azerbaijan delayed meeting again: Armen Grigoryan and Hikmet Hajiyev may meet in near future

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Azerbaijani presidential office Hikmet Hajiyev, which was scheduled on June 27-28, did not take place.

Armen Grigoryan told reporters today that there was an agreement before this meeting, but it was also delayed.

“There are no concrete reasons why Azerbaijan delayed the meeting. We have information that such a meeting may take place in the future”, Armen Grigoryan said.








