Armenian State Revenue Committee Chair, South Korea’s Customs Service Commissioner discuss expansion of cooperation

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan met with Commissioner of South Korea’s Customs Service TaeSik Yoon in Brussels on the sidelines of the 139th and 140th annual meetings of the World Customs Organization, the SRC said.

The sides discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral interest and outlined the prospects for further partnership.

They highlighted the necessity of signing a bilateral inter-governmental agreement on customs cooperation and mutual help.

The meeting also touched upon the opportunities of cooperation between the Armenian and Korean customs services in areas of electronic trade and smart management of risks.

An agreement was reached to organize a cognitive visit of SRC staffers to the country to get acquainted with the activity of local information systems.

The sides expressed readiness to make all efforts to expand the future partnership.