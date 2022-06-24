Supreme Judicial Court terminates powers of its suspended chairman Ruben Vardazaryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia approved a motion for disciplinary action against its suspended chairman Ruben Vardazaryan.

Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Jhangiryan released the decision at today’s meeting.

“President of the Supreme Judicial Council, judge of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, Ruben Vardazaryan’s powers are terminated on grounds of a serious disciplinary action”, Gagik Jhangiryan said, adding that the decision takes effect immediately after its publication and is not subject to appeal.