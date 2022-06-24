Orion Summit 2023 to take place in New York

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan hosted on June 22 the Orion Summit 2022 that gathered leading companies from Armenia, the United States, Philippines and Lithuania.

Famous foreign founders, investors and consultants in technology, finance, business, culture and other sectors participated in 5 panel discussions.

Mark Chenian, the member of the Board of Directors of the Armenian Society of Fellows was the keynote speaker of the Summit.

“It is necessary always to move forward, not being limited only with talks about creating good conditions for startups and IT industry. The mission of this Summit is to develop Armenia, reach an accelerated growth because the participants of this event also form the ecosystem”, Founder and CEO of Orion World Innovations Emma Arakelyan said.

“Orion Summit will have a continuation. The Summit is turning into a platform of signing deals. We aim at creating much more opportunities for Armenian startups to meet and cooperate with global companies. We started from Yerevan, next year we will meet in New York, and then in Frankfurt”, Co-founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia Diana Arzumanyan said.

Armenia’s Ministry of High Technological Industry and Central Bank also had a great investment in the high-level discussions at the Summit. The event was also attended by representatives of Ameriabank, Adobe, Grant Thornton, SADA, EY, etc.

Digital Julfa Network, an initiative uniting the pan-Armenian intellectual, technological, commercial and cultural force, officially launched during the Summit.

The Summit ended with a reception during which pianist and jazz composer Joel A. Martin performed the works of Komitas accompanied with jazz.

An exhibition of works of modern art also took place on the sidelines of the Summit.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.