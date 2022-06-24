Israel’s Foreign Minister to visit Turkey
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid will visit Turkey today, on June 23, the Turkish foreign ministry reported.
The Turkey-Israel bilateral relations, economic, energy-related and regional issues are on the agenda of the visit.
- 10:50 Armenian, Belarusian Prosecutors General meet in Minsk
- 10:43 Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched
- 09:50 This year’s first direct flight from Armenia to Tunisia launched
- 08:50 European Stocks - 23-06-22
- 08:49 US stocks up - 23-06-22
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-22
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-06-22
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 23-06-22
- 06.23-20:40 Austria interested that people of Nagorno Karabakh live in favorable conditions. President of Federal Council of Austria
- 06.23-20:12 Armenian Defense Minister to take part in the sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states
- 06.23-19:23 As a result of the war, about 91,000 people were deported to Armenia, 88% women and children. MP at PACE session
- 06.23-19:02 Fly Arna inaugurates its office in Yerevan
- 06.23-18:39 International response to torture of Armenian civilians by Azerbaijani army has been disproportionate. Ombudsman
- 06.23-18:00 PM Pashinyan, the German Ambassador discuss the agenda of the Armenian-German partnership
- 06.23-17:47 Armenian PM’s Advisor receives delegation led by Head of the World Bank Yerevan Office
- 06.23-17:08 High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs introduces Greek-Armenian community on challenges facing homeland
- 06.23-17:01 World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic
- 06.23-16:27 Armenian PM receives new IMF Mission Head
- 06.23-15:53 Stock market price of diesel fuel has significantly increased all over the world-Competition Protection Commission Chair
- 06.23-14:56 Supreme Judicial Court terminates powers of its suspended chairman Ruben Vardazaryan
- 06.23-14:28 Orion Summit 2023 to take place in New York
- 06.23-13:45 Israel’s Foreign Minister to visit Turkey
- 06.23-13:17 PM highlights holding elections with identification cards
- 06.23-13:16 Armenian national team is 92nd in FIFA World rankings
- 06.23-13:09 USAID to make 120 million USD investment in Armenia
11:50, 06.18.2022
2603 views Future Armenian diplomats travel to United Nations in Geneva to learn about good practices on human rights
17:20, 06.17.2022
2602 views The statements of Azerbaijani officials should be warning sign, we should discuss this issue in the CSTO - PM Pashinyan
19:21, 06.17.2022
2599 views Science, education and economy are interconnected. Patapoutian formulated his formula for Armenia’s bright future
17:33, 06.17.2022
2480 views No matter what statements are made, Nagorno Karabakh issue continues to exist - Mirzoyan's response to Aliyev
14:24, 06.20.2022
2444 views Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan