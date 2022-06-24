Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June 2022

Israel’s Foreign Minister to visit Turkey

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid will visit Turkey today, on June 23, the Turkish foreign ministry reported.

The Turkey-Israel bilateral relations, economic, energy-related and regional issues are on the agenda of the visit.








Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]