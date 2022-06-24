Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June 2022

Armenian national team is 92nd in FIFA World rankings

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team is 92nd in FIFA/Coca-Cola World rankings, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

The Brazilian national team is on top of the world rankings. Belgium, Argentina, France and England are also in the Top 5. 

 








