Number of FLYONE Armenia passengers crosses 100,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia has announced today that it has already transported 100,000 passengers 6 months after entering the aviation market.

The airline said it confidently fulfills the mission of providing available aviation services to passengers.

FLYONE Armenia operated its first flight on December 18, 2021. The airline is already operating flights to the cities of Europe, Russia and Middle East, particularly Moscow, Sochi, Lyon, Paris, Istanbul, Beirut, Tbilisi and Chișinău.

The company is planning to increase the number of its planes and expand the map of its destinations, by providing services in accordance with the international standards.

About FLYONE Armenia

FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.