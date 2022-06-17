Global Peace Index 2022: Armenia is the most peaceful country in region

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ranked 83rd in the Global Peace Index 2022, passing its neighbors Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Georgia is ranked 96th, Azerbaijan – 128th, Iran – 141th and Turkey – 145th.

Last year Armenia was ranked 86th, Georgia as well, whereas Azerbaijan was the 120th and Turkey – the 150th.

Iceland remains the world’s most peaceful nation.

The top 10 list includes New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Singapore and Japan.

Afghanistan is the world’s least peaceful country for the fifth consecutive year, according to the GPI.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness. Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness. The GPI covers 163 countries comprising 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarization.