Session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) launched in Yerevan on June 17, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan announced the opening of the session.

The session is attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

After the announcement of Chairman Armen Grigoryan, the session continued in a closed format.

Armen Grigoryan and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will make a joint statement after the session.

Reporting by Aram Sargsyan