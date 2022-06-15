For the first time Armenian NPP starts operating with 98% of capacity – Minister Sanosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan calls the adoption of the energy strategy for 2040 an important achievement.

During the Parliament’s debate of the 2021 state budget performance report today, Minister Sanosyan said that all actions of the government derive from this strategy.

“The launch of the operations of the 254 MW Armpower thermal power plants last year was important, it plays an important role in our energy system, it was a major investment worth around 250 million dollars, as numerous jobs have been created, and the energy conversion efficiency of this plant is high”, the minister noted.

Minister Sanosyan also touched upon the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

“Every year the NPP is suspending at a certain frequency, as it passes a certain stage of repair. Last year it was quite a comprehensive phase, changes were made in the important parts, and in the end we had an important achievement: since 1996 the NPP has operated with 92% of its capacity, but after the capital changes last year it has started operating with 98% of the capacity for the first time”, Gnel Sanosyan said.