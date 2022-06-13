Orion Summit 2022: Startup Lithuania to enable building bridges between Armenian, Lithuanian startup ecosystems

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Startup Lithuania is going to participate online in the Orion Summit 2022, which is going to take place in Yerevan on June 22.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, Akvilė Dobromilskytė, Foreign Startups Manager at Startup Lithuania, said that their participation could be an occasion to build bridges between the Armenian and Lithuanian startup ecosystems.

“If we are talking about why Armenia would be interesting to the Lithuanian startups and investors, from what I know and heard about the Armenian startup ecosystem is that the ecosystem is rapidly growing, has many highly qualified talents, especially I hear in engineering and R&D. As Lithuania is open for cooperation, we believe that our ecosystems have a lot to offer each other, talents, infrastructure, startups, investors, organizations that work with startups, etc”, she said.

Startup Lithuania is the facilitator of national startup ecosystem, which unites all the players of the Lithuanian ecosystem in one place – talents, startups, investors, governmental institutions, the government itself. “We want to say that we are open to cooperate and help foreign startups as well”, Akvilė Dobromilskytė said. “We think that Lithuania could be a perfect entry point to Europe for Armenian startups, and also our startups could be interesting to Armenian investors who are looking where to invest. I believe that Lithuania shouldn’t be overlooked by Armenian startup ecosystem players”, she added.

She notes that their main goal at the upcoming summit is to introduce the Armenian IT community to the Lithuanian startup ecosystem, to their startup visa program “that is especially created for startup founders who are thinking to scale to Europe”. “My expectation is starting building bridges between those two ecosystems”, she states.

“Talking about IT tourism direction, and opportunities for cooperation, as I said I see many opportunities for both parties. Our startup is always in search of talents, especially of senior level. And I believe our talents would also be interested in expanding the possibilities to work not only in Lithuania but in foreign countries as well, including Armenia”, Akvilė Dobromilskytė said.

She once again urged Armenian startups don’t overlook Lithuania while entering the European market.

10X Immersive co-founder David Zargaryan says their Armenian tech company was searching for a market for sale, including in Europe. And Startup Lithuania helped them in this matter.

“In order to be able to operate in Europe, we had to establish a company. We used Startup Lithuania’s startup visa program, which is specifically created for startup founders. We managed to open a company there, and they helped us with everything”, he said.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.

Reporting by Karine Terteryan