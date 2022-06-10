Session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) chaired by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan launched in Yerevan on June 10.

Firstly, the session will be held in a narrow format, then in an extended format, followed by the joint press conference of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The session agenda includes issues relating to international and regional security, strengthening of CSTO crisis response mechanisms.

It is expected to sign the 2022-2024 consultation plan of the representatives of the CSTO member states on foreign policy, defense and security affairs.