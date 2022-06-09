Armenian, Russian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Yerevan on June 9.

The private talk of the two FMs was followed by the meeting attended by the delegations.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in Armenia on June 8 on a working visit.

He is scheduled to meet also with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.