Armenian, Russian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan
12:29, 9 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Yerevan on June 9.
The private talk of the two FMs was followed by the meeting attended by the delegations.
Sergei Lavrov arrived in Armenia on June 8 on a working visit.
He is scheduled to meet also with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
