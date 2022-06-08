United States believes Yerevan and Baku have the opportunity to move forward in the issue of normalization of relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan now have the opportunity to move forward in the process of normalization of relations, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS agency, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said.

"I believe that there is real hope now that Armenia and Azerbaijan have the opportunity to move forward in normalizing relations and in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully," she said.

“I think we have seen both countries taking important steps”, Karen Donfried said.

The meeting of the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan took place in Brussels on May 22 under the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The parties, in particular, had agreed to hold the first sitting of the border delimitation commissions, which took place on May 24. The sides reiterated their readiness to work on delimitation and other relevant issues, including border security issues within the commissions. Organizational and procedural issues of the commission’s joint activities were discussed. Along with the meetings at the interstate border, the sides agreed on the expediency of different platforms for further meetings of the commissions. In particular, an agreement was reached to hold the second meeting in Moscow and the third one in Brussels.