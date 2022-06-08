Secretary General of Council of Europe to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will visit Armenia on June 16-17.
The Prime Minister of Armenia signed a respective decree on the upcoming visit of the CoE Secretary General and her delegation.
