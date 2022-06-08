Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June 2022

Secretary General of Council of Europe to visit Armenia

Secretary General of Council of Europe to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will visit Armenia on June 16-17.

The Prime Minister of Armenia signed a respective decree on the upcoming visit of the CoE Secretary General and her delegation.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]