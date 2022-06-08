Legendary filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan’s “Nature” to premiere in Yerevan June 18

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Legendary Armenian director of essay films, screenwriter Artavazd Peleshyan’s Nature (La Nature) film will be premiered in Yerevan’s Moscow Cinema on June 18, at 19:00.

The Nature movie’s global festival premiere was held at the New York Film Festival-59 in September 2021.

Premiered by the Fondation Cartier, Nature brings together amateur shots of nature, such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and grandiose landscapes from the internet, juxtaposing the overpowering force of nature with human ambition.

Artavazd Peleshyan received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” in the International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam (IDFA) for the movie.

ZKM Filminstitut founder Andrei Ujica and the Fondation Cartier’s artistic director Hervé Chandès will arrive in Yerevan for the premiere of the film.

The entrance is free of charge.