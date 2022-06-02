MoD Armenia and US European Command officials discuss issues of cooperation and regional security

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. On June 2, Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Republic of Armenia, received the delegation led by the delegation led by Colonel Jeffrey Wright, head of the regional military cooperation directorate of the U.S. European Command․

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense MInsitry of Armenia, during the meeting issues related to the Armenian-U.S. defense cooperation were discussed. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop cooperation in the fields of military education, military medicine, peacekeeping and others.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed.