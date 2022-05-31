Italy will lift all restrictions for tourist from June 1

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. From June 1, Italy will lift all Covid-related entry restrictions for tourists, ARMENPRESS reports the Association of Tour Operators of Russia informs.

Vaccination certificates, negative PCR tests, or a certificate for recovery from a coronavirus infection will not be demanded from travelers. Besides, from June 15, the regime of wearing masks will be abolished in cinemas, theaters and private events.

The statement of the Ministry of Health says that the "Green Certificate" of entry into Italy, which expires on May 31, will not be extended. In this regard, entry into the country will be according to pre-epidemic rules, which means that a Schengen visa will be required.