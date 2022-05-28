Deputy PM Matevosyan honors the memory of Gharakilisa Battle heroes

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Today, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan visited the "Broken Church" memorial in Vanadzor together with the Governor of Lori Aram Khachatryan, MPs Arpi Davoyan, Armen Khachatryan, as well as the acting Mayor of Vanadzor Arkady Peleshyan on the occasion of the Republic Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof the Deputy Prime Minister.

After the requiem service delivered by Bishop Hovnan Hakobyan. Primate of the Diocese of Gougark, the Deputy Prime Minister delivered a speech, saying,

"Your Holiness,

Dear compatriots,

Dear citizens of Vanadzor,

About a century ago, during these days, when everything seemed to be lost and there was no way out, thank to the glory of the brave Armenians, despair turned into inspiration, as a result of which we had the heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa.

Glory and honor to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland, fought for statehood.

And today, on May 28, it is a great honor for me to be present and participate in this ceremony dedicated to the heroic battle of Gharakilisa and to pray to God for the peace of the souls of our martyrs.

Much time has passed, but the challenges and the formula for facing them have not changed, that is, unity, will and faith.

I think that due to this trinity and tireless work we will have a strong and unbreakable army, a strong state.

long live the Republic of Armenia,

Long live the heroes of all time,

Congratulations to all of us on the Republic Day."

After MP Arpi Davoyan's welcoming speech, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the heroes of the Gharakilisa battle and paid tribute to their memory.