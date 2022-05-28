European Stocks - 27-05-22

MOSCOW, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 27 May:

The value of German DAX is up by 1.62% to 14462.19 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.64% to 6515.75 points, British FTSE is up by 0.27% to 7585.46 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.47% to 1133.94 points.