European Stocks - 27-05-22
MOSCOW, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 27 May:
The value of German DAX is up by 1.62% to 14462.19 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.64% to 6515.75 points, British FTSE is up by 0.27% to 7585.46 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.47% to 1133.94 points.
- 16:41 Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures
- 15:47 Deputy PM Matevosyan honors the memory of Gharakilisa Battle heroes
- 14:49 By signing the document on November 9, Azerbaijani president acknowledged the existence of Nagorno Karabakh. FM Mirzoyan
- 14:30 Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon
- 14:28 Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 12:02 Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
- 11:37 Prime Minister Pashinyan honors the memory of the heroes of the Battle of Sardarapat
- 11:24 European Stocks - 27-05-22
- 11:23 US stocks up - 27-05-22
- 11:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-22
- 11:20 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-05-22
- 11:19 Oil Prices Up - 27-05-22
- 09:47 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on the Republic Day
- 05.27-21:10 Boxer Narek Manasyan is in the semifinals of the European Championship
- 05.27-19:41 A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
- 05.27-19:38 Glovo will deliver food, medicine, even a forgotten key in 30 minutes from anywhere in the city: Co-founder on company
- 05.27-18:55 President of Artsakh receives delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
- 05.27-17:34 EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships: Flying bottles as referee stops Chaloyan bout after two standing eight-counts
- 05.27-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-05-22
- 05.27-17:15 Asian Stocks - 27-05-22
- 05.27-17:09 EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement
- 05.27-17:05 Satellite control center, downlink facility to contribute to security, says Armenian National Academy of Sciences
- 05.27-16:23 Huawei Reveals Next-Generation Data Center Facility
- 05.27-16:01 Visiting Montenegro President attends quarterfinals at Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships
- 05.27-15:50 Armenian Deputy PM describes first border commission meeting with Azerbaijan as “constructive”
11:06, 05.26.2022
9309 views BREAKING: First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9
13:51, 05.21.2022
2033 views Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
12:04, 05.21.2022
1811 views FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights
12:03, 05.21.2022
1765 views United States welcomes dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan - State Department
17:32, 05.24.2022
1622 views Armenian PM, US Secretary of State hold phone talk