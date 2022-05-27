Visiting Montenegro President attends quarterfinals at Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, who is on an official visit to Armenia since May 26, visited today the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan to watch the quarterfinals of the EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Sports and Culture of Armenia Karen Giloyan, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and the Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan accompanied the President.

Team Montenegro’s Cruiserweight Petar Luesevic and Lightweight Edin Alkovich had scheduled bouts during the May 27 quarterfinals and President Đukanović came to cheer for his country's team.