Armenian President congratulates Georgian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of the national day – the Independence Day, the Presidential Office said.

“I should praise the fact that the traditional friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia, that are based on common history and value system, continue developing in accordance with the uninterrupted commitment of the inter-state agenda of productive cooperation”, the Armenian President said in his letter.








