Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-22

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 458.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 485.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 572.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 467.68 drams to 27211.07 drams. Silver price down by 1.84 drams to 318.15 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.