Finland to submit NATO membership application on May 17

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto has announced that his application for NATO membership will be submitted on May 17, ARMENPRESS reports, gazeta.ru informed.

“The application will be submitted this evening”, the Foreign Minister of Finland said.

According to Haavisto, by becoming NATO member, Finland will not make changes in its foreign policy.

On May 15, Sweden and Finland made an official decision to apply for NATO membership. They explained this decision by the situation around Ukraine.