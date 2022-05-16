Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

More than 1 million full vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 1,001,443 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

Another 130,074 first-dose vaccinations and 51,361 booster shots were administered.








