More than 1 million full vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 1,001,443 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.
Another 130,074 first-dose vaccinations and 51,361 booster shots were administered.
