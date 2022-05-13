PM Pashinyan receives Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia and Russia are strategic allies, Armenia is ready to develop and strengthen cooperation in all spheres, including sports. According to the Prime Minister, Russia is considered a superpower also in the field of sports, hence, the exchange of experience and cooperation in various sports is important. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to popularize sports, for which purpose the Prime Minister's Cup tournaments in various sports are held in our country. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the importance of popularization of sports, for which purpose the “Prime Minister's Cup” tournaments in various sports are held in our country.

Oleg Matytsin noted that they had effective discussions with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia aimed at giving a new impetus to further cooperation. In particular, a number of issues related to the organization of joint training camps in various sports and the development of sports infrastructure were discussed.