Head of Migration Service of Armenia participates in meeting of high-ranking officials of Prague Process in Vienna

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. On May 12, Armen Ghazaryan, Head of the Migration Service of Armenia, took part in a meeting of high-ranking officials of the Prague Process organized by the International Center for Migration Policy Development in Vienna.

ARMENPRESS reports the Migration Service of Armenia informed, noting that representatives of 26 countries of the European and Eurasian region took part in the discussion. The meeting is convened to discuss the Ministerial Conference Prague Process Action Plan for 2023-2027.

The documents are based on six directions:

prevent and fight against irregular migration and migrant exploitation,

develop the capacity of actors in the field of asylum and international defense;

encourage readmission, voluntary return and sustainable reintegration;

target regular migration and human mobility, emphasizing labor migration;

encourage the integration of migrants legally residing in host countries;

turn migration and human mobility into a positive development resource.

"The points mentioned in the Action Plan are mainly in line with the principles and directions of the Armenian Government's action plan related to migration," said Armen Ghazaryan, Head of the Migration Service, presenting the priorities of the Service and the main directions of its work.

In this context, he attached importance to the digitalization of processes in the field of migration, cooperation with the Armenian office of the International Center for Migration Policy Development, and presented the work on migration policy, return and reintegration, legal migration.

The discussion will continue on May 13, the documents to be discussed will be presented at the ministerial meeting in Prague in October this year.