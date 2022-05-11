‘Singing Aznavour’s songs as member of family is even greater responsibility’ – Kristina Aznavour

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenians will enjoy late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour’s music by the performance of Kristina Aznavour, conductor Nicola Simoni and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra during the upcoming concert “Aznavour Classique” in Yerevan.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, Executive Director of the Aznavour Foundation Kristina Aznavour said that the famous songs of Aznavour will be performed during the concert together with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The special guests of the concert are musicians Erik Berchot (piano) and Didier Guazzo (drums), who accompanied the late legendary singer at the best stages of the world.

Kristina Aznavour said that several people and reasons contributed to implementing this project. Firstly, it was thanks to Erik Berchot, who accompanied Charles Aznavour for over 20 years. He is one of the most talented pianists in the world, Kristina Aznavour said.

Kristina Aznavour said that when Charles Aznavour first met Berchot, he was a child. Aznavour liked Berchot’s performance very much. “As the father told once, he put his hand on little Berchot’s head, saying that one day he will become a great pianist. Later the pianist got informed that when Armenians want to transfer their success or blessing to anyone, they put their hand on the latter’s head. He started playing on the piano and later became one of the best pianists in the world. Later, when father passed away, everyone was expressing his/her love towards him differently. Berchot’s version was that he wrote a piano suite for Aznavour’s songs. I listened to that wonderful work, and when it ends you want to cry because it seems you listen to the story of his life through that song. That’s how the idea of this concert was born”, Kristina Aznavour said.

She said that during the preparation works they decided to change the preliminary concept of the concert as there were no plans for her performance at the concert. “When we were thinking about the project, frankly, I had no plan to sing, but when Aznavour was alive, he had a big desire to translate some songs in Russian and Arabic, but we didn’t manage to implement that project. The father passed away, then the pandemic started and then the 44-day war. During the war we concentrated on the delivery of humanitarian aid, we helped over 40,000 refugees. The war broke me as well like the others. And my husband helped a lot for getting out of that difficult times, because I was always singing at home, and one day he told me that it’s been a long time I stopped singing. Nicolas Aznavour made a surprise to me, he gifted me a microphone. That’s how my rehearsals started, firstly at home, then at the studio. I have had a love to singing from the early childhood, but my dream always was left unfulfilled. Being a member of the family, it’s even greater responsibility to sing Aznavour’s songs. And I thought to do what has not been done by others yet. We started implementing our project “Aznavour Russian” and translated around 20 songs. Some of the songs of the May 14th concert will be in French, and in the second part there will be several songs in Russian as the father wanted”, she said, adding that Aznavour’s songs will be performed for the first time with this classical tinge.

Kristina Aznavour also highlighted the Foundation’s another project “Grants to Wounded Soldiers” which helps the Armenian soldiers who participated in the 44-day war and currently have healthcare problems. With this project the Foundation finances business programs which will firstly help the wounded soldiers to recover, have a job and take care of their families.

She added that all the proceeds of the “Aznavour Classique” concert will be directed to this project, and everyone can become a donor and an investor by buying a ticket of this concert.

The “Aznavour Classique” project will take place on May 14, at 19:00, in Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex. It will go on a world tour after its premiere in Yerevan.

Interview by Gayane Gaboyan

Photos by Hayk Badalyan