We are following the situation – EU Ambassador on opposition demonstrations

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin commented on the opposition protests and the actions of the police in Armenia.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and Armenia, Ambassador Wiktorin said that they are following the situation and are studying the incidents that are taking place during the demonstrations.

“We’ve seen many situations and of course questions are raised in those situations, and I am raising questions as well. Yes, I clearly said that the police must also adhere to all laws and rules. The police must not have impunity, but at the same time, I’d like to say that there could be different provocations and I would ask myself what can be done in case of such provocations,” Wiktorin said.