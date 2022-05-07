Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

France's Macron sworn in for second term as president

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens, Reuters reports.

Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen.

In a short speech, he spoke of the need to innovate at a time of unprecedented challenges for the world and for France, and said his second term would be "new" and not merely a continuation of the first.

"We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," he said, promising to act with "respect" and "consideration".








