‘No information about such meeting at the moment’ - Armenian Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev according to which the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan are going to meet in Brussels in early May.

“There is no information about such a meeting in Brussels at the moment”, the foreign ministry spokesperson said.




