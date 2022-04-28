President Khachaturyan receives Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, His Beatitude Raphaël Bedros Minassian, the Presidential Office said.

Raphaël Bedros Minassian thanked the President for the welcome and congratulated the latter on assuming office, wishing a productive activity.

President Khachaturyan highly appreciated the role of the Armenian Church especially in the preservation of the nation’s identity.

“Your work is of great importance for our people. Historically it has always pursued one goal – to preserve our type and help our people get out of difficulties”, the President said.

The Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia agreed with the President, stating that it was possible to move forward with joint efforts and by helping each other.

The meeting also touched upon the national-church issues, as well as the role and significance of the Armenian church in Diaspora.