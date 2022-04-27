YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Plans to "suffocate" Russia economically have failed, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The West was also preparing for a large-scale economic war against Russia. Step by step, using all sorts of pretexts, sometimes just without pretexts, imposeed new sanctions. By the way, the plans to suffocate economically have also failed," Putin said.