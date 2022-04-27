Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 April

18 protesters detained in Yerevan for blocking streets

18 protesters detained in Yerevan for blocking streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Police said they’ve detained 18 protesters in Yerevan for blocking several streets in the latest opposition demonstrations.

11 people were detained at the Republic Square while 7 others were detained in Tumanyan Street for failure to comply with the police order.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]