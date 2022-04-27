18 protesters detained in Yerevan for blocking streets
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Police said they’ve detained 18 protesters in Yerevan for blocking several streets in the latest opposition demonstrations.
11 people were detained at the Republic Square while 7 others were detained in Tumanyan Street for failure to comply with the police order.
- 14:36 18 protesters detained in Yerevan for blocking streets
- 14:32 Government to offer employment support to newly discharged conscripts
- 13:35 Passerby awarded with medal for saving 2-year-old from drowning
- 13:26 Gazprom fully suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland
- 12:06 US trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame situation - Blinken
- 11:53 Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN
- 11:33 Armenian Minister of Labor participates in Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi
- 11:25 17 new cases of coronavirus in Armenia
- 10:38 Mexican Senator urges Senate and government to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 10:26 FM Ararat Mirzoyan, PM Narendra Modi discuss Armenia-India relations in New Delhi
- 10:12 ‘When you blow up gas pipeline and leave civilians without heating, it’s not peace’ – Armenian MP to Azeri delegate
- 09:56 International Jazz Day: China Moses, Andre Manoukian, Tony Karapetyan among stars of upcoming Yerevan concert
- 09:24 European Stocks - 26-04-22
- 09:23 US stocks down - 26-04-22
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-22
- 09:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-04-22
- 09:20 Oil Prices Up - 26-04-22
- 04.26-21:35 The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia receives Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon
- 04.26-19:28 The development of education is of strategic importance for us – PM Pashinyan chairs consultation
- 04.26-19:14 Artsakh’s Presient meets with a group of students of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
- 04.26-18:33 NATO is committed to peace and stability in the South Caucasus – Pashinyan receives NATO Secretary General's Special Rep
- 04.26-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-22
- 04.26-17:38 Asian Stocks - 26-04-22
- 04.26-17:11 Armenian Minister of Defense, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative discuss regional security
- 04.26-16:51 Priority issues of Artsakh’s foreign policy agenda remained unchanged: FM meets heads of parliamentary factions
17:35, 04.24.2022
2828 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
17:25, 04.23.2022
2033 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
15:22, 04.24.2022
1840 views US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
14:20, 04.20.2022
1764 views An agreement reached over several important issues during meeting with Putin, says Pashinyan
07:35, 04.24.2022
1671 views Armenians around the world commemorate 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide