Armenian PM visits Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexander Garden

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexander Garden on the second day of his official visit to Russia.

The Armenian PM laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame in honor of the memory of the fallen soldiers of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow.

Pashinyan had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 19 in Moscow.

He is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and other government officials on April 20.