Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to meet with President Putin during official visit to Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on April 19 for a two-day official trip.

During the visit the Prime Minister will have a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Pashinyan and Putin will discuss “the agenda items related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations. The course of implementation of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will be addressed,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko.

The Armenian Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the city of Nizhny Novgorod.