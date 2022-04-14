Defense Minister of Armenia Papikyan meets with relatives of servicemen held in captivity

YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on April 14 met with parents and relatives of servicemen captured by Azerbaijan during and after the 44-day war. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the Defense Minister listened to the participants of the meeting, replied to their questions.

''Suren Papikyan presented the comprehensive efforts aimed at repatriation of our compatriots and assured that the problem is at the everyday centre of attention of the political leadership'', the message says.



An agreement has been reached to hold such meetings regularly.