Peace agenda has broad public consensus, says MP Lena Nazaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract bloc Lena Nazaryan says the peace agenda has a “very broad public consensus”.

Speaking in parliament, Nazaryan said she sees the consensus while meeting with citizens and families of fallen troops.

She said that the parliamentary opposition is continuously rejecting the government’s offers to meet and receive answers to all questions.

Nazaryan accused the opposition in being a “pseudo-opposition”.

She further expressed surprise regarding the civil society’s conduct.

“Two months ago, representatives of the civil society, mostly women, rightly angered, had gathered outside the government headquarters when we had victims on the border the day before, and were demanding the government to dig deeper trenches, to reinforce positions on the border, to withdraw conscripts from the border and instead deploy contract soldiers, as if the life of the contract soldiers is less important. And, to my surprise, these respected women, representatives of the civil society, did not voice a decisive and unequivocal demand to the government to go and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, close the chapter of war, go to solutions,” Nazaryan said.

Noting that she doesn’t seek to develop the agenda of the opposition or the civil society, Nazaryan stated that it is clear that the Pashinyan Administration, which is advancing the peace agenda, is the most progressive from all of them. “This is a very abnormal and strange occurrence. Usually it is the opposite; usually the opposition and the civil society are the ones to be more progressive. But it always gives me hope when during my meetings with citizens or families of fallen troops I see that the peace agenda has a broad public consensus. And I am also joining this public consensus, I am expressing my support to the Prime Minister, to the Foreign Minister, the entire government with a decisive and unequivocal demand to realize the peace agenda,” Nazaryan said.