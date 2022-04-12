France supports NK conflict’s settlement as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. France reaffirms its full commitment to the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region both on a bilateral basis and as President of the Council of the European Union and Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, the French Foreign Ministry said, when asked to comment on what is its position over the future of the OSCE Minsk Group.

France continues to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan in this capacity, so that progress is ensured in humanitarian issues, and continues supporting the works aimed at the delimitation of borders, the process on eliminating the isolation of the region, the preservation of heritage, the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. For that purpose, at the initiative of the President of the Republic, a meeting in a video conference mode was organized on February 4 with the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council.

The French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group is in Yerevan these days on a working visit”, the statement says.