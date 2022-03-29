Azerbaijani troops still deployed at Karaglukh post adjacent to Parukh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. No significant ceasefire violations were recorded and the operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive trend of de-escalation at the entire frontline of Artsakh overnight March 28-29 and as of 10:00, the Artsakh authorities said.

The Azerbaijani troops are still deployed in their same post in the area of Karaglukh adjacent to Parukh, the Artsakh official InfoCenter said.

The Armed Forces of Artsakh continue reinforcing defensive positions and taking additional measures for suppressing the Azerbaijani troops.

Continuous works are done with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command aimed at preventing possible Azerbaijani provocations and withdrawing the Azerbaijani troops to their initial positions.

The Artsakh authorities are monitoring the situation and the Azerbaijani actions with all possible mechanisms and will issue updates on the developments upon necessity.