Import customs duties lifted for 430 types of products in EEU

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. A decision was made to lift customs duties for the imports of a number of products of high importance in the Eurasian Economic Union platform, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“This will definitely have a positive impact on prices,” Pashinyan added.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said the March 17 decision made at the EEU session was unprecedented.

“We treated the list of products exempting from customs duties very delicately in order to avoid conflict of interests for our producers,” the Deputy PM said.

Another list of products is under discussion at the EEU for exempting from customs duties.