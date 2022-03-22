Exhibitions dedicated to Armenian Genocide to be held in Tbilisi until April 24

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. A photo exhibition about “Armenian Mets Yeghern and Cultural Genocide” was held in the Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said.

The exhibition was organized by the Armenian Community of Georgia NGO.

The Embassy said that this initiative will continue, and exhibitions on the same topic are expected to be held in different districts of Tbilisi before April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.