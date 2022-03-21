As a result of the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, gas supply to Artsakh has again stopped

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, the gas supply to the Artsakh Republic has again stopped, the Artsakh Information Headquarters informed.

"We have sufficient grounds to claim that during the repair works of the gas pipeline that was exploded on March 8, the Azerbaijani side installed a valve, through which it stopped the gas supply hours ago. Azerbaijan uses the unfavorable weather conditions for creating additional humanitarian problems for our population and resort to a criminal step.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping force stationed in Artsakh was immediately infomred about the situation, together with which the Artsakh authorities are making appropriate efforts to restore gas supply.

At the same time, we urge citizens to use electricity as economically as possible to avoid possible power outages," ARMENPRESS reports the statement said.