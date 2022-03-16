YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi to attend the opening of the "COBRAIN" Scientific-Educational Center for Fundamental Brain Research. Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, Rector of Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi Armen Muradyan and others were also present at the ceremony.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan toured the newly established center, got acquainted with the created opportunities and directions of activities. It was mentioned that it is planned to carry out research aimed at the prevention of chronic diseases of the human brain and the provision of healthy brain functioning. It is expected that the establishment of the center will contribute to the implementation of the university strategy and science development concept, the development of innovative research in the field of neuroscience, the formation of an incubator for young professionals. The center was built by the World Bank-funded "Improvement of Education" loan program implemented by the Center for Education Programs PIU of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia.

Within the framework of his visit to Yerevan State Medical University, Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Armen Muradyan, also visited the Center for Excellence in Dental Training of YSMU, the activity of which is aimed at developing the practical skills of dentists. The Center has all the necessary equipment, appropriate furniture, modern professional literature. Doctor training courses, mutual visits of specialists, training are organized here.

The Prime Minister also visited the Museum of History of Medicine of Armenia located in the central building of the YSMU, the renovated gym of the YSMU, the 4th classroom named after Emil Gabrielyan, and the 8th classroom named after the Honored Doctor of Armenia Robert Karamyan, which were recently reconstructed.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the memorial plaque to the YSMU students who were killed during the 44-day war.